(Video) Van Dijk training clip: Dutchman back in Liverpool following spell in Dubai

Part of us quite wants Virgil van Dijk in the dressing room until he’s fit and on the bench just as an inspiration to this team-mates!

We’ve missed the Dutchman so, so much this season – confounded by the absences of Joe Gomez and Joel Matip for the campaign – not to mention stand-in Fabinho’s consistent problems as well…

Virg is now back in England and will do the rest of his recovery at Kirkby, the new training facility – and a video has been uploaded of the 29-year-old in the swimming pool doing some rehab.

We don’t think we’ll see him again on the field this term – so it’s something we should be counting down the days on.

Next term though, he’ll be back with us and will hopefully feel no effects from his season long absence.

