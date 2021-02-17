Ferdinand left in awe by Trent’s ability: “Some midfielders would struggle to make those passes”

Rio Ferdinand has lavished praise over Trent Alexander-Arnold’s most recent outing for Liverpool, highlighting the No.66’s impressive passing range.

The Reds took home a 2-0 away leg win against RB Leipzig, to hand them a considerable advantage going into the second part of their meeting with the German outfit.

“You see some of the passes there, some midfielders would struggle to make those passes,” the former defender told BT Sport (via The Boot Room). “But when you look at him high up the pitch with the ball, there aren’t many better full-backs in the world who can pass the ball like he does in that area.”

The Academy graduate looked incredibly confident on the ball, setting up his teammates with a number of key chances throughout the tie.

It’s easy to forget just how talented the young right back actually is for his age, with a spate of sub-par performances sweeping under the rug his prior achievements for the club for some.

When he’s at his best, the fullback helps dictate the speed of our game, encouraging lightning-quick transitions and counter-attacks with his pinpoint passes.

To say that Alexander-Arnold has a bright future at Liverpool seems grossly understated, not to mention forgetful of the brilliance he supplied consistently in our two prior campaigns to help the club along to a Premier League and Champions League title.

We’ll need every ounce of that magic to guide us through the remainder of the current season – make no mistake, having an in-form Trent will make the world of difference.