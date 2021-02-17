FSG text Jurgen Klopp apologising for squad he had to work with, LFC boss admits

Jurgen Klopp told Julian Nagelsmann that FSG text him and apologised for the quality of Liverpool’s squad when he first took the job in 2015!

The boss was speaking to the manager of last night’s opponent via Zoom in a chat organised by UEFA TV.

“At the beginning, I received a message from the US, saying ‘sorry for the squad we’ve given you’. But it was all good – I replied saying it just needs time…” Klopp said.

This is mighty interesting, as during subsequent transfer windows, Klopp compiled the best team in the world, bringing in the likes of Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Andy Robertson, Virgil van Dijk, Alisson and Fabinho – while maximising the potential of players already at the club in Jordan Henderson, Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

It led to a Champions League and a Premier League win – with the rails only coming off this season following a ludicrous run of injuries and VAR decision which have continued to baffle us.

Last night though, Klopp got the better of Nagelsmann with a 2-0 victory, which sets us up nicely for progression into the quarters.

We wonder if FSG sent Klopp a text this January regarding his central defensive situation?

They ended up getting him Ozan Kabak and Ben Davies, but the latter is yet to play and we could have really done with a big name ready to come straight into the side.