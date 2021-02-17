Klopp discusses the Kabak/Hendo CB partnership LFC could now see going forward

Liverpool beat Rb Leipzig 2-0 last night in the away leg of the Champions League Last 16 tie, thanks to a goal apiece from Mo Salah and Sadio Mane.

It was just the tonic we needed following three defeats on the trot and will hopefully inspire us to a weekend win in the Merseyside Derby.

Ozan Kabak started his second game in a row in central defence, and did much better than on Saturday v Leicester City.

Jurgen Klopp praised the player’s mentality and the ‘whole package’ of his developing partnership with Jordan Henderson – as you can see in the quotes tweeted by journalist Neil Jones last night:

Klopp on Kabak "His attitude was good. Very happy with his performance. And Hendo, he can play this position. Overall, I can say that I am very pleased with the whole package."#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) February 16, 2021

Many will simply want Hendo back in midfield and the returning Fabinho as a centre-half, but Fab was awful in that position against Manchester City and it could be argued we miss his midfield influence as much as the captain’s.

Hendo is a much better talker, and it might be that his communication skills in defence help Kabak more than Fabinho’s would.

Plus, Fabinho at no.6 would really strengthen the centre of the park and allow Thiago to be relieved of defensive shackles.