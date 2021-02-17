Kylian Mbappe price set at £173m; Reds one of four clubs PSG star could switch to says latest big French report

PSG will slap a jaw-dropping price tag of £173m on Kylian Mbappe, should ongoing contract talks fail to reach an ideal conclusion for the club, as reported by Le Parisien (via GFFN).

The World Cup-winner, who scored a hat-trick at the Camp Nou yesterday, has been eyed by a host of elite sides across Europe.

Recently joined coach Mauricio Pochettino did suggest that the Frenchman would end up deciding to extend his stay with the Ligue 1 outfit.

However, as talks continue to stall, the likelihood of the No.7 remaining at Le Parc des Princes becomes an increasingly unlikely eventuality.

Liverpool are thought to be one of the many potential suitors interested in fulfilling the former Monaco star’s reported desire for “a new challenge”.

With the finances of La Liga’s giants in turmoil, one would expect England to be the most viable destination for Mbappe, barring a drastic exodus on Real Madrid’s or Barcelona’s parts.

To see the French superstar ripping apart defences with his raw pace in a red shirt is a dream that may have once resided in the realm of the fantastical – before Liverpool won the Champions League and Premier League in the space of two seasons.

Given the financial impact of COVID-19, which has even penetrated past the considerable layer of the Premier League TV deal, the French champions’ reported price tag is not one we believe Liverpool will be capable of supplying without a significant departure on our end.