Liverpool contact Declan Rice’s agent with a view to a summer move – report

Liverpool have reportedly made contact with Declan Rice’s agent, with the Reds interested in arranging a potential switch to Anfield for the West Ham star, according to the Transfer Window Podcast (via the Echo).

Manchester United are thought to be the side’s main competition for the highly-rated Englishman’s signature.

“He is no longer on the transfer list of recruitment possibilities for the Stamford Bridge club, but he has certainly roused the interest of Liverpool and Manchester United,” journalist Ian McGarry told the podcast. “Both of whom have expressed interest to Rice’s agent as we understand and they have asked to be kept informed of any offers made for the England international.”

The midfielder’s asking price has reportedly been lowered to £50m, which could open the door for a summer move.

It has been suggested that the 22-year-old may be a potential Gini Wijnaldum replacement, with Jurgen Klopp potentially keen on adding the Hammers man, who can also fill in at centre-back, to his squad.

Bringing the versatile youngster to Anfield would allow Liverpool to fill in the gap left by our No.5’s potential departure whilst also further safeguarding against any future defensive injury crises.

Bearing in mind that the club’s priority in the summer will likely revolve around bringing in another centre-half – not to mention the financial impact of Covid – whether we’ll be capable of coughing up a further £50m for the England international is potentially unlikely.