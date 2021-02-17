Liverpool loanee facing transfer tug-of-war with Sevilla and Southampton interested – report

On loan Liverpool star Taki Minamino is reportedly facing interest from abroad, as well as domestically, with Sevilla said to be interested in attaining the Japanese’s services, according to Fichajes (via Sport Witness).

The forward joined Southampton on a loan deal in January, with Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side “facing competition” if they also wish to make the No.18’s stay at St. Mary’s Stadium long-term.

Having only joined the Reds mid-season last year, an early, permanent departure from the former RB Salzburg star would come as something of a shame given the apparent lack of chances the player has had to prove himself.

Since scoring in the 7-0 rout of Crystal Palace in December, the 26-year-old had only featured once for Jurgen Klopp’s men before making the switch over to the South Coast.

That being said, considering the German’s insistence of Minamino being a “long-term project” at the club, we’d have to take the aforementioned report with a generous sprinkling of salt.

The Japanese international’s Liverpool career is one that has filled us with some degree of confusion, with Taki intermittently featuring and disappearing at the drop of a hat, sometimes, rather bizarrely, after impressive outings.

Height is an obvious issue, which Klopp has pointed to before; we’d certainly acknowledge that the Red could do with bulking up before the next season, but we’d imagine that his future remains at Anfield for now.