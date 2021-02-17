Liverpool looking to extend goalkeeper’s stay at Anfield after opening contract talks – report

Liverpool have reportedly begun talks over a fresh contract for young shotstopper Caoimhin Kelleher, according to the Irish Examiner.

The 22-year-old Academy graduate enjoyed a run of three games between the sticks for Jurgen Klopp’s men in January, following Alisson Becker’s brief spell on the sidelines.

“The Cork native has 17 months remaining on the deal he signed in 2018 but the strides made by the goalkeeper this season in which he’s started five games have made his situation a priority for Anfield chiefs,” John Fallon wrote for the publication. “Technically, Kelleher would be able to negotiate with suitors from January about moving on a free if the Reds don’t secure his commitment.”

Having impressed as the No.1’s deputy this term, it’s not entirely unexpected that the Reds’ hierarchy would be somewhat reluctant to see the Irishman depart the club in the near future.

With Adrian looking increasingly likely to move on at the end of his contract this summer, our options beyond Alisson appear rather limited past the former Ringmahon stopper.

As such, considering the youngster’s current contract is set to expire next year, we’d expect to see the side begin talks soon, even if the report in question is inaccurate.

With there being a reasonable age gap between the Brazilian and Kelleher, there is potentially an opportunity down the line for the Cork-born keeper to take over the reins in goal, should his Liverpool career continue its upward trajectory.