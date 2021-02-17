Lotthar Mathaus wants Thiago back at Bayern: ‘He is missed by Hansi and the fans’

Bayern Munich want their Champions League winning midfield talisman Thiago back, according to legendary club figure Lotthar Mathaus.

Bayern are walking the Bundesliga again, but despite being five points clear and still in the Champions League, they’re not entirely happy with the team’s performance.

We guess that’s what happens when you win the title every season and are able to pluck the best players from your closest rivals, of course.

‘’How about Bayern bring Thiago back to Munich?” Mathaus told Sky Germany. “He is not getting on in Liverpool and in Munich he is missed by Hansi Flick and the fans…

“Anyone who says goodbye to Karl-Heinz Rummenigge so emotionally, the door is certainly never completely closed.”

Thiago, in our eyes, has had one bad game – against Leicester – when he wasn’t even supposed to play anyway because he was unfit.

He’s been fine, and occasionally very good – and will become an integral part of the system once our best players return – as we discussed in this long piece here.

There is no way he is being deemed a failure and up for sale by anyone at Liverpool yet – which goes without saying.

Bayern might want his genius back, but he’s ours – and we hope he can make it back to back Champions League titles this season to boot!