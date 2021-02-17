‘My heart went out for him’ – Lawrenson sympathises with Kabak over ‘difficult start’ to Liverpool career

Mark Lawrenson has expressed sympathy with Ozan Kabak over the Turk’s rough start to his Liverpool career in the 3-1 loss to Leicester at the weekend.

Nonetheless, the pundit did admit that he was prepared to give the on loan Schalke man the benefit of the doubt based on the impressions of those who have watched the defender ply his trade in the Bundesliga.

“He was comfortable, but don’t forget that he’s not playing with an experienced centre-back who is going to talk him through it,” the former Red told the Off The Ball YouTube channel (via HITC). “My heart went out for him, because if he’s alongside even Matip, let alone van Dijk or Gomez he skates through it, and it was just a difficult start for him.”

“But everybody tells me that’s seen him play in Germany that he’s going to be a proper player, so people who I respect, I would have to take their impression rather than just seeing him for 90 minutes,” Lawrenson added.

We at the Empire of the Kop were left highly impressed by the youngster’s display in the 2-0 victory over RB Leipzig yesterday.

The 20-year-old demonstrated a great deal of composure at the back alongside skipper Jordan Henderson.

As Lawrenson rightly highlighted, it’s difficult to judge the centre-back’s performances without a proper defensive partner; there’s no disrespect meant to our No.14, but the fact of the matter is that the 30-year-old is not a recognised defender.

That being said, the assuredness of Kabak’s second outing for the club, in spite of that glaring fact, suggests a certain amount of promise on his part, which we’re hoping the Turkey international can fulfill in Merseyside.