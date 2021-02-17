Reds react to ‘monstrous performance’ from Ozan Kabak v RB Leipzig

Posted by
Reds react to ‘monstrous performance’ from Ozan Kabak v RB Leipzig

Following a tough debut for Liverpool in the harrowing 3-1 defeat to Leicester at the weekend, Ozan Kabak produced a confident performance to help his side along to a clean sheet in the first-leg of their Last 16 Champions League tie.

Jurgen Klopp’s men came away with a 2-0 victory, handing the Reds an advantage going into the second-leg in March.

A number of fans were left impressed by the Turkey international’s first European outing for the club, with our No.19 appearing to benefit from Jordan Henderson’s leadership in the back four.

We shouldn’t take away anything from the centre-half last night, however, with Kabak beginning to demonstrate why he was touted as such a highly-rated defender in Germany.

Available for a potential bargain fee of £18m in the summer, via an option to buy, the on loan Schalke man could prove to be an absolute steal, should Klopp be sufficiently impressed by what he’s seen come the season end.

With Joel Matip’s fitness levels proving to be somewhat unreliable, Liverpool’s top transfer priority during the summer transfer window will undoubtedly be to bring in another centre-back.

Losing both Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez to long-term injuries is a freak occurrence that we imagine won’t be repeated anytime soon, but it just makes sense for the club to ensure that room is not left for such a scenario to rear its ugly head once more next term.

Have a look at the selected tweets below:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top