(Video) Alisson makes massive reflex save to keep Liverpool at 0-0

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson has had a couple games to forget in the Premier League, but has clearly put that behind him with a solid performance in the Champions League.

The Brazilian made some good saves throughout the clash against RB Leipzig, but perhaps none better than one early on in the second-half.

Alisson showed off his reflexes to deny the Bundesliga side a certain goal just after the restart, but held firm to maintain Liverpool’s clean sheet…

It will do his confidence a world of good, no doubt.

We need him back to his best considering the defensive lineup is constantly changing – so this is great to see.

Take a look at the video below (BT Sport 2:10 in):