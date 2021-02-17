(Video) Klopp has a message for the haters after 2-0 CL win

Jurgen Klopp was delighted last night as his Liverpool side earned a 2-0 victory over Rb Leipzig to make us heavy, heavy favourites to progress to the Champions League quarters.

Mo Salah and Sadio Mane scored second-half goals and we got the rub of the green at the back when the Germans got through – which hasn’t happened in 2021 so far!

The boss claimed post-match with Des Kelly that plenty of rivals would have been waiting for another Liverpool defeat and a chance to stick the knife in, but his players showed the mental fortitude required.

You can watch his interview below.

We actually felt the performance wasn’t that much different to the Leicester game. But we didn’t make individual errors and took our chances when they arrived. More of the same v Everton at the weekend, please!

"It was the game we wanted, it was the game we needed." "A lot of people were waiting for us to slip again. Tonight the boys didn't." A great night for Jürgen Klopp after a tough few weeks!