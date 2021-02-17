(Video) LFC loanee Harry Wilson nets wicked curler from outside of the box

Harry Wilson opened the scoring for Cardiff City last night with a brilliant, curled effort from range.

The Bluebirds went on to win their Championship encounter 2-0, taking them up to seventh in the table.

The 23-year-old winger has been quietly impressing on his season-long loan in the Welsh capital, with the latest effort boosting his tally of goal contributions this term to 12 in 23 games in England’s second-tier.

With Harvey Elliott likewise impressing in the Championship, the likelihood of the Welshman forcing his way into Jurgen Klopp’s plans next term are looking increasingly slim.

Nonetheless, we’re delighted to see the forward enjoying his football on loan, and perhaps there will be an opportunity for him to change the German’s mind in the summer.

You can watch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports:

When Harry Wilson gets it on that left foot 🎯😍 Watch Luton vs Cardiff on Sky Sports Football 📺 pic.twitter.com/tZhumcR7Bk — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) February 16, 2021