(Video) Mo Salah’s insane defence-splitting pass fans may have missed

We’ve been spoiled by the many moments of brilliance Mo Salah has provided on our screens this term, let alone across his entire Liverpool career.

Faced with two RB Leipzig players blocking the passing lane to Sadio Mane, as the Senegalese made a dash into the opposition box, the No.11 pulled off a ridiculous, inch-perfect pass to find his teammate.

The forward failed to capitalise on the goalscoring opportunity, though the Reds were not made to rue the missed chance, as Jurgen Klopp’s men went on to secure a 2-0 victory in their Last 16 first-leg tie.

Our Egyptian King played a huge role in our first win since January, netting Liverpool’s opening goal and proving, as the clip highlights below, to be a general nuisance to the Leipzig backline.

You can watch the clip below:

This pass from Salah was filthy. Shame Mane never controlled it.

pic.twitter.com/Ki3S4okZKs — NAZ (@NazT88) February 17, 2021