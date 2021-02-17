(Video) Ozan Kabak’s highlights v RB Leipzig: Turk registers composed performance in first UCL clash for LFC

Ozan Kabak posted a solid performance for Liverpool in his first Champions League outing at the back for the Reds, helping Jurgen Klopp’s men hold on to their first clean sheet in all competitions since January.

It was a game in which the Turk boasted an impressive degree of control over proceedings, following an unnecessary amount of critique over his involvement in the prior defeat to Leicester City in the Premier League.

We should not be hasty to forget, however, the on loan Schalke centre-half’s relative youth, when considering the maturity of such a display on Europe’s biggest stage.

There’s still a number of games to go before we solidify our opinions on the highly-rated defender, but should the 20-year-old continue his spell at Liverpool in a consistent manner, £18m would appear to be something of a bargain to retain his services.

You can catch the clip below:

Ozan Kabak vs RB Leipzigpic.twitter.com/UD21LgLOpQ — LFC Comps (@LFCComps) February 16, 2021