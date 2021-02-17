(Video) “We are not children” – Klopp refuses to get carried away after UCL victory

Jurgen Klopp was keen to downplay the significance of Liverpool’s 2-0 victory over RB Leipzig in the first-leg of their Last 16 Champions League encounter.

The Reds achieved their first win in all competitions since the end of January, after coming off the back of a dreadful run of three straight losses in the Premier League.

It was an inspired performance all the way through, though Klopp reminded reporters of the importance of his side building some consistency in results going forward.

In fairness to the German, we’d have to agree that, prior to a couple of disastrous late capitulations, we did look like a side capable of taking home all three points; obviously, of course, this has to be reflected in results for the remainder of the season.

Hopefully, our latest European night will mark the start of a genuine turning point in our fortunes domestically.

You can watch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport:

🗣 "We are not children, we don't now think we won that game so everything's fine again." Jurgen Klopp on the importance of playing well and winning pic.twitter.com/kFWuHQdM09 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) February 17, 2021