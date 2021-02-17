(Video) Wenger says what Thiago takes away from Liverpool in intriguing clip

Arsene Wenger stated his belief that Liverpool have sacrificed a degree of intensity and aggression in midfield with the addition of Thiago Alcantara to the starting XI.

With the Reds having suffered defensively in prior fixtures, the analysis provided by the former Arsenal coach was not completely unreflective of reality.

That being said, considering the injuries we’ve suffered across the pitch, not to mention the impact of losing Jordan Henderson in midfield, we’d have to question whether the loss of intensity in the middle of the park is down to the signing of the classy Spaniard.

Nonetheless, our No.6 posted a positive performance in Liverpool’s 2-0 away victory over RB Leipzig, demonstrating his capability of supplying the grit in midfield that Wenger has suggested we’ve been sorely missing.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of beIN Sports:

Thiago Alcântara starts tonight for Liverpool, Arsène Wenger reveals what the midfielder takes away from the team.