Adebayo Akinfenwa says Liverpool’s Xherdan Shaqiri could outwrestle him

Wyombe star Adebayo Akinfenwa, a well-known Liverpool fan, has revealed two of the Reds players who he thinks could offer him a challenge in an arm wrestle.

The 6’1″ striker is renowned for his absurd level of strength for an athlete required to do an awful lot of running, weighing an impressive 16 stone.

Speaking exclusively to Liverpool FC blog Anfield Watch, Akinfenwa believes Xherdan Shaqiri and Virigl van Dijk could pose a threat to him in a hypothetical arm wrestle.

“I think Virgil van Dijk – he’s a big guy, but I don’t know how big his arms are, though. Of course, at the top of [my] head, I would say van Dijk,” he said. “But I’d also say [Xherdan] Shaqiri!

“He has that low sense of gravity, he’s got them calves that would hold him in place and he has a stocky top half. So maybe he would give man a go as well. I’m gonna go with either van Dijk or Shaq.”

The big Dutchman is an obvious choice, given his overall presence; he looks like he could give anyone a tough time in a physical contest – on or off the pitch.

Shaqiri is a bit of a rogue shout, but it’s not hard to see why the stocky Swiss was up in Akinfenwa’s estimations, given his built-up physique and height of 5’6″ he would be a tough challenge in any kind of wrestling match-up.