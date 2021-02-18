Eight cities could host LFC match as UEFA tell Reds to move clash outside UK – report

UEFA have told Liverpool to move their round of 16 Champions League clash with RB Leipzig away from Anfield.

That’s according to The Athletic, who claim European football’s governing body has informed the six-time winners they need to find a neutral venue outside the UK for the ‘home’ fixture after the 2-0 win ‘away’ at the Puskas Arena.

James Pearce’s report states there are eight cities in six different countries that could help LFC out, including Budapest, where the previous clash with Leipzig was held.

As explained in this helpful Twitter thread by Bundesliga commentator Derek Rae, German resident travellers coming from a mutation zone (the UK is mutation zone A1) must quarantine for a fortnight – with no exceptions for professional athletes.

If Leipzig were forced into a two-week isolation, they’d have to postpone domestic fixtures on March 14 and 19 ahead of the international break.

The current COVID-19 regulations in Germany will only run until March 5, but as relayed by Rae, there is expected to be an extension given the pandemic isn’t easing at a quick enough rate.

UEFA want clarity on the situation by March 1 and if LFC do indeed rearrange the ‘home’ fixture, Leipzig would be forced to compensate the Premier League champions to the tune of €300,000.