Everton will be without star player for Liverpool game

Everton will be without Colombian defender Yerry Mina for the Merseyside Derby.

The first-choice centre-back hobbled off after 18 minutes of Everton’s defeat to Manchester City last night.

“Mina had a problem on his calf,” Carlo Ancelotti said, reported in the Echo.

“I think he will not be available for the game on Saturday.”

That means either Mason Holgate or Ben Godfrey will partner Michael Keane, we assume.

Everton have not beaten Liverpool at Anfield in 22 years – but they’ll probably think they’ll never have a better chance…

The Reds are without a plethora of players and have lost our past three Premier League games – two of which we were at the previous fortress Anfield.

Jurgen Klopp’s lads were superb on Tuesday night though against Rb Leipzig, and we hope to maintain that form going into the latter matches of the season – especially with the likes of Diogo Jota, Naby Keita and Fabinho coming back imminently.

It’ll be interesting to see whether Klopp chooses to continue fielding Ozan Kabak alongside Jordan Henderson at the back, or whether he’ll bring Fabinho into central defence and the skipper back into midfield.