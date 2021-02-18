Haaland says LFC target Mbappe’s hat-trick inspired his Champions League brace as fans long for superstars

This summer, the two players who are likely to take over the thrones of Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo could both be on the move: Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland.

Mbappe’s contract expires in 2022 so PSG will have to cash in if he isn’t planning to renew, while Borussia Dortmund also have to sell if they want more money than the affordable £60m release-clause that becomes active next year too…

This Champions League week, Mbappe scored an incredible hat-trick v Barcelona on Tuesday, before Haaland added a brace last night – telling reporters that Kylian’s effort motivated him to show Europe what he can do as well – as tweeted by Fabrizio Romano.

Erling Haaland: “Real Madrid fans want me? It’s always nice when someone wants you! Tonight I wanna say ‘thanks’ to Mbappé because when I saw him scoring three goals yesterday… it was an extra-motivation, a boost for me”. 🇳🇴 #Real #BVB @ViaplayFotball — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 17, 2021

Liverpool were named as one of four clubs who could possibly sign Mbappe by Le Parisien yesterday, with PSG putting a £175m price-tag on his head, while Haaland has been spuriously linked on plenty of occasions – such as here by BBC Sport.

In all honesty, we’d be flabbergasted if Liverpool approached either. It hasn’t been our style to sign readymade superstars, and we reckon Thiago was an anomaly because of his affordable price-tag.

Still, it’s nice to dream!