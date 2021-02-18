‘Im not joking…’ Carra explains Klopp’s convo with Mbappe and that he’s ‘excited’ about potential Liverpool transfer

Will Liverpool sign Kylian Mbappe this summer?

For us, we reckon it’s unlikely – purely because of the finances involved.

Even though PSG may be forced to sell to avoid losing him for nothing in 2022 when his contract expires, it’ll still be a €200m fee and then absurd wages which well send our weekly bill into the stratosphere considering how many world-class players we already have on the books!

Jamie Carragher though thinks there’s a small chance, and has claimed Liverpool could be a stepping stone before Mbappe joins Real Madrid.

“I’m not joking, it was based on the fact that Liverpool thought they had a decent chance of getting Mbappe when he was at Monaco,” he told CBS Sports, cited by F365.

“I know Jurgen Klopp had spoken to him then and I’m sure other clubs had at that time.

“When Liverpool were in the Champions League final and won the Champions League a couple of years ago, I think anyone watching Liverpool there with Jurgen Klopp and the support of Anfield, if you’re ever gonna go to a club in England before you go to Real Madrid…

“Because I think he will, guaranteed, play for Real Madrid at some stage in his career but I’d always feel that maybe Liverpool is that perfect destination for a player like that before you make that next step.

“It would be Liverpool or Manchester City because they are the two top teams you’d see in the Premier League.

“But there’s no doubt on social media, he’s put a couple of things out when Liverpool have been playing at home in the Champions League and it’s got us all a little bit excited.”

For us, Real Madrid is the more likely candidate – especially considering FSG’s backing of Jurgen Klopp (or lack of) in the most recent transfer window.

Obviously every club in Europe would love Mbappe, but only Los Blancos have the pulling power and finances to secure him in a pandemic affected market, we’d suggest.

Jadon Sancho isn’t an impossibility, mind, with the young Englishman almost certain to depart Borussia Dortmund at the end of the season.