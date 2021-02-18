(Image) Jamie Carragher rinses Gary Neville for weird social media advert

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville shared a video on social media yesterday to promote a contest he’s doing with Cadbury.

The now-pundit is offering a VIP experience with him as the prize for finding a picture of a United shirt with his name and old number on the back in a chocolate bar wrapper.

Jamie Carragher found amusement in this, seemingly the uncanny image of Neville clearly Photoshop’d into a Red Devils’ kit as part of the promo clip in particular.

In the tweet below, you’ll see what we mean and what Carra appears to have found funny – it just doesn’t look right!