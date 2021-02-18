(Images) Sami Hyypia and Virgil van Dijk back new Liverpool centre-half

Liverpool legend Sami Hyypia and current superstar Virgil van Dijk have seemingly given their support for new signing Ozan Kabak after a glittering Champions League debut.

The Reds’ official Instagram and Twitter accounts shared photos of the Turk after the 2-0 win over RB Leipzig, both posts were ‘liked’ by the club giants respectively.

It’s good to see people like Hyypia and van Dijk showing their support for Kabak – if the young lad sees their social media activity (which he probably will), he’ll be made up!

Take a look at the images below: