JW Henry wowed Mbappe’s family back in 2017 by flying them around the Nice Bay on his private jet

There’s a very interesting story in L’Equipe’s football section today, which has been picked up Liverpool fans on Twitter, that explains how our owner JW Henry flew Kylian Mbappe and his family around on his private jet four years ago – when AS Monaco allowed him to talk to potential suitors.

He eventually joined PSG of course for a mouthwatering sum, but the story says that Mbappe was mightily impressed and that only Liverpool and Real Madrid remain suitable potential destinations for the 22-year-old genius.

We know that Jurgen Klopp has kept in contact with Mbappe and his father in the following seasons – and will have obviously noticed his ludicrous hat-trick that put PSG in the driving seat of the Champions League Last 16 tie with Barcelona on Tuesday night.

Now, as we’ve mentioned plenty of times before, the rumoured Mbappe deal feels basically impossible to us.

The only shred of light there is that we’ve signed our big Nike deal and there’s a chance bringing in the game’s next superstar will be of huge commercial benefit, despite the incredible outlay it will initially require.

Let’s wait and see!