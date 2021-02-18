Liverpool given free run at Premier League star as Man Utd ruled out – reports

Earlier this week it was reported that Manchester United had expressed an interest in Leeds United star Raphinha, who has been heavily linked with a move to Liverpool.

Italian journalist Gianluigi Longari claims the Red Devils will rival the Premier League champions for the Brazilian this summer, but this has been disputed.

According to the well-sourced Stretty News, United have no interest in making a move for Raphinha and reports stating otherwise are just piling on the ‘media hype’.

With our bitter-most rivals not having a horse in the race, and no other clubs said to be expressing interest, Liverpool could get a free run at the Leeds star.

According to France Football (via GFFN), Jurgen Klopp is ‘very interested’ in Raphinha and has placed him ‘at the top’ of his summer transfer shortlist.

There has been little talk of Liverpool making a move for a new forward, but it would make some sense, given Bobby Firmino and Sadio Mane have deputies in the form of Diogo Jota and Taki Minamino.

If Xherdan Shaqiri departs Anfield this summer, as previously hinted at by GOAL, there could be space in the squad for Mo Salah to have his own protégé.

Although the home of the Ballon d’Or, France Football aren’t particularly renowned for getting transfer rumours spot-on, especially when it comes to foreign leagues, so we’d urge fans to take this rumour with a pinch of salt for now.