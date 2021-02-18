Liverpool predicted XI v. Everton: Klopp to make late midfield decision for Merseyside Derby

Liverpool are up against bitter rivals Everton in the Premier League this weekend, with the Blues desperate to get a result from the Merseyside Derby after losing to Manchester City at Goodison Park.

The Reds are off the back of a convincing win in the Champions League, beating Bundesliga side RB Leipzig 2-0 away in Hungary.

James Milner is expected to still be out of action after picking up a hamstring injury against Leicester City, but another midfielder could make his return to the team.

Naby Keita restarted Liverpool training this week and may be named in the match-day squad for the Everton game, but it’s not likely Jurgen Klopp will want to thrust him back into the starting XI too quickly.

With that being said, here is how we see Liverpool lining up this weekend…

In goal will of course be Alisson, with the goalkeeper rediscovering his fine form just in time for the Merseyside Derby.

The Brazilian will probably have a back four of Ozan Kabak, Jordan Henderson, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson, as the quartet impressed against Leipzig.

A midfield of Gini Wijnaldum, Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones seems most likely, but there could be shouts for Keita to be thrown into the mix. Fabinho, however, is almost certain to miss out – be it in defence or further up the pitch.

Up top will be Mo Salah, Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino as Liverpool continue to await Diogo Jota’s return to fitness.

EOTK’s XI: Alisson, Kabak, Henderson, Trent, Robertson, Wijnaldum, Thiago, Jones, Salah, Mane, Firmino