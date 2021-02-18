Liverpool youngster joins Premier League side after six years with the Reds

Liverpool have lost one of their Academy starlets to Premier League rivals Leeds United.

Cuba Cline took to Instagram to thank the Reds for the time he spent on Merseyside and confirm he’s making the move to West Yorkshire.

The young defender spent six years with Liverpool, but will now ply his trade at Leeds’ academy for the foreseeable.

16-year-old Cline has signed a two-year sold scholarship deal with the Premier League side, with professional deals able to be offered once he turns 17.

He leaves Liverpool to join Leeds United U18, who currently sit tock bottom of the U18 Premier League, having picked up just five points this season.

We at Empire of the Kop would like to wish Cline all the best for the future – and if all goes well, hopefully we’ll see him again one day!