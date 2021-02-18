Mbappe only wants Real Madrid or Liverpool after John W Henry private jet ride – report

PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe will reportedly only consider a summer transfer to either Real Madrid or Liverpool, ruling out Manchester City and Juventus as potential suitors.

The Frenchman is perhaps the hottest prospect in world football right now, but back in 2017 when he was still at Monaco, John W. Henry may have planted the seeds for a potential future move.

As reported by L’Equipe (via the Daily Mail), the Liverpool owner left a favourable impression on Mbappe and his family after they took his private jet to fly them around the Nice bay.

French outlet Le Parisien states PSG are keen to get a contract extension sorted out with the 22-year-old, but he is leaning toward a ‘new challenge’ with Real Madrid cited as his ‘dream’ move.

The same report claims Manchester City and Juventus are in the frame financially, but L’Equipe rule them both out – leaving a shootout between Liverpool and Real Madrid for Mbappe.

He’s an incredible footballer, it goes without saying, and the Frenchman rocking up at Anfield would send out a massive statement of intent to the rest of Europe. But realistically – after FSG were evidently resistant to splash the cash for a much needed centre-half this winter – it’s hard to imagine the Reds stumping up the money required to sign the PSG superstar.