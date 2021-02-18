Stat confirms eye-test of Thiago being weirdly good in the air

Something we really didn’t expect about Thiago from watching his first run of games is that he wins loads of headers!

He’s usually up against players taller than him, but he has a great leap, and most importantly – times it well – which makes sense considering his reading of the game and insane co-ordination on a football field.

In fact, Thiago has won 67% of aerial duels so far!

A stat I didn’t expect: 5’9” Thiago Alcântara wins 67% of his aerial duels. — John O'Sullivan (@NotoriousJOS) February 17, 2021

If he could convert that defensive ability in the air to defensive ground duels, he’d be laughing.

The Spaniard is beautiful on the ball but has caused us some problems off it, which we discussed in length, here.

When Jordan Henderson and Fabinho return to midfield though, he’ll have far less defensive responsibility and can focus on his intricate passing and floating between the lines, which is where we think he’ll do his best work for us.