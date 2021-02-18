(Video) Elliott bags glorious last-minute assist in counter-attack to make it 14 for the season

Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott, currently on loan at Championship side Blackburn Rovers, has been tearing it up in the second tier this season, totting up 14 goal contributions in just 26 games.

The youngster’s numbers are ridiculous, and his latest assist for the Lancashire side was simply outrageous.

Elliott was brought off the bench in the latter stages of Blackburn’s clash with Barnsley and made an immediate impact, setting up Adam Amstrong for a consolation goal in the 2-1 loss for the Rovers.

It was a well-taken assist by the youngster, who – in the final minutes of the game – pulled off a gorgeous outside-of-the-boot pass for his team-mate to tuck away on the counter.

Take a look at the video below (and skip to 1:40) via Blackburn Rovers: