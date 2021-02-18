(Video) Everton told construction workers to replace red cones with blue ones in laughable clip

Posted by
A funny video emerged on Twitter yesterday of construction workers at Everton’s Finch Farm being told to replace their orange/red cones with blue ones.

It’s unclear when the clip was originally recorded, but the lack of face masks suggests this was before the COVID-19 pandemic kicked off.

There was some work taking place at Finch Farm in February last year, so we suggest this video could be from around then.

It’s laughable, really – but it is light-hearted more than anything. And, to be fair, like blue Santas running in the annual Santa Dash in Liverpool, it’s just a quirk of our bitter rivals.

Take a look at the video below (via Adam James Daley):

