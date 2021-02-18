(Video) Firmino pulls off tidy piece of skill in lesser-seen clip from Liverpool win

Roberto Firmino has bags of tricks and isn’t afraid to pull one of them out at the drop of a hat.

Liverpool were feeling themselves again in their 2-0 win over RB Leipzig earlier this week, showing off their typical brand of free-flowing attacking football we’ve grown accustomed to.

Firmino thrives when Liverpool are purring – and the same could be said vice verse – but this was no more evident than in a subtle moment from the victory in Budapest when Bobby dropped a tidy piece of skill.

In a way to disguise a quick break-away, the Brazilian rolled the ball with the front of his ankle before sprinting off into Leipzig’s half.

Take a look at the video below (via BT Sport):

There it is. Bobby, you absolute beaut 🇧🇷 🔥 pic.twitter.com/IN0W2yHVDD — Alex Mansfield (@el_mansfield) February 17, 2021