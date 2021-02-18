(Video) Mourinho discusses recent Alisson mistakes: ‘I don’t think he’ll take this the wrong way’

Jose Mourinho has used the example of Alisson’s recent blunders to explain why he still has total faith in Huge Lloris.

Ali was excellent against Rb Leipzig, hopefully regaining his form, but made serious errors against Manchester City and Leicester City that cost us.

Mourinho doesn’t think the mistakes define Alisson, just like Lloris’s don’t define him.

“I don’t think he will take it on the wrong side… For me Alisson is one of the best five goalkeepers in the world, and in the past couple of matches he made big mistakes – but he is one of the top five goalkeepers in the world – and Hugo is the same,” he said.

It’s a fair comment, although Lloris has been underperforming for years, from our perspective, whereas Ali’s blip lasted two games.

Not having a settled defence has made life hard for our brilliant keeper, too.

Mourinho discusses Alisson's recent form in relation to Hugo Lloris's 🔴 pic.twitter.com/0WVQ9ZlZHS — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) February 18, 2021