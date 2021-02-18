(Video) Van Dijk in one-v-ones v Mbappe and Haaland – following midweek masterclass

We wrote earlier about how both Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland have been linked with unlikely but not impossible transfers to Liverpool – after the five goals they collectively scored in the Champions League this week!

All discussion online has been about the brilliant pair, and as a result, our pal @CF_Comps has shared a video that shows Virgil van Dijk up against both in one-v-one situations!

First, he expertly defies Mbappe while playing for the Netherlands, before doing the same for Liverpool against Haaland at Rb Salzburg!

It’s a reminder of the calibre of player we’ve been missing all season…

Without him, our title charge has failed – but in a few months’ time – perhaps we’ll be able to welcome back the world’s best defender.

Maybe he’ll be up against one of these lads in a Champions League Final?

And if not – we suppose he’ll have to wait for pre-season training instead…

When Virgil Van Dijk met Mbappe & Haaland Only one winner .. pic.twitter.com/aShDkX3o2J — CF Comps (@CF_Comps) February 18, 2021