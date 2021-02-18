(Video) X-Rated archive Fergie clip shows attitude towards managers getting angry has massively changed

Jurgen Klopp has got a lot of stick this season for being touchy with journalists.

In fairness, we’ve noticed it ourselves and commented at the start of last month that it wasn’t particularly helpful.

But when you consider the manner in which managers of yesterday used to talk to journalists and get away with it – you realise attitudes have seriously changed!

This clip of Sir Alex Ferguson is doing the rounds, which will leave jaws open…

Klopp’s been a little short at times, but he hasn’t entered a swear-filled tirade just yet!

Maybe he’ll save that one for the next time a journalist asks him if he’s conceded the Premier League title…

Sir Alex certainly wasn’t a fan of journalists at times 🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/2fxXyzw0Vk — Alan Tonge 🐝💙 (@Alan_Tonge) February 17, 2021