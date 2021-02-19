ESPN journalist’s thread reveals Liverpool still the most hard done by VAR in the Premier League

Posted by
ESPN journalist’s thread reveals Liverpool still the most hard done by VAR in the Premier League

ESPN editor Dale Johnson has compiled a thread of VAR’s involvement in the the Premier League, with Liverpool coming up somewhat short under the selective iron fist of the technology.

The statistical goldmine unsurprisingly puts the Reds’ top four rivals ahead, with those at Stockley Park producing 10 decisions this term against Jurgen Klopp’s men – the most in the division.

With the standard of officiating in England beyond dire, to put it mildly, we could accept the argument that the man, rather than the technology itself, is to blame for VAR’s consistently incompetent application.

READ MORE: Reds target who idolises Luis Suarez reveals he’s a Liverpool fan

Nonetheless, the stats revealed below should stand as further proof against the ludicrous myth, previously ascribed to by some, that Liverpool often benefited from decisions made with the help of the technology.

Considering the above and how the side has been rocked by injuries to key stars, it’s bordering on a miracle that the club isn’t toiling down in mid-table rather than eyeing a top four place.

Realistically speaking, VAR will likely be here to stay for some amount of time, in light of the investment that has been pumped into the technology.

Having revealed the quality of the officials in the Premier League, however, one might be inclined to hold on to the vague hope that action will be taken to raise the standard of refereeing to suit a league that we claim to be the best in the world.

You can catch the full thread below:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top