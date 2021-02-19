ESPN journalist’s thread reveals Liverpool still the most hard done by VAR in the Premier League

ESPN editor Dale Johnson has compiled a thread of VAR’s involvement in the the Premier League, with Liverpool coming up somewhat short under the selective iron fist of the technology.

The statistical goldmine unsurprisingly puts the Reds’ top four rivals ahead, with those at Stockley Park producing 10 decisions this term against Jurgen Klopp’s men – the most in the division.

With the standard of officiating in England beyond dire, to put it mildly, we could accept the argument that the man, rather than the technology itself, is to blame for VAR’s consistently incompetent application.

Nonetheless, the stats revealed below should stand as further proof against the ludicrous myth, previously ascribed to by some, that Liverpool often benefited from decisions made with the help of the technology.

Considering the above and how the side has been rocked by injuries to key stars, it’s bordering on a miracle that the club isn’t toiling down in mid-table rather than eyeing a top four place.

Realistically speaking, VAR will likely be here to stay for some amount of time, in light of the investment that has been pumped into the technology.

Having revealed the quality of the officials in the Premier League, however, one might be inclined to hold on to the vague hope that action will be taken to raise the standard of refereeing to suit a league that we claim to be the best in the world.

You can catch the full thread below:

VAR STATS (cont) Most for: Brighton 8

Fewest for: Arsenal 1

Most against: Liverpool 10

Fewest against: Burnley 0

Most net for: Chelsea, Everton 3

Most net against: Liverpool 5

Most involvement: Man United 15 — Dale Johnson (@DaleJohnsonESPN) February 18, 2021

VAR STATS (cont) Most goals to opposition: Brighton, Liverpool, Tottenham, West Brom 3

Most goals disallowed for opposition: Brighton, Tottenham, West Ham 3

Most penalties awarded: Leicester, Sheffield United 3

Most penalties conceded: Brighton, Liverpool, Tottenham 3 — Dale Johnson (@DaleJohnsonESPN) February 18, 2021

VAR overturns (net score) Chelsea +3

Everton +3

Brighton +2

Burnley +2

Leeds +2

Sheffield United +2

Man City +1

Newcastle +1

Southampton +1

Aston Villa 0

Crystal Palace 0

Fulham 0

Leicester 0

Man United 0

West Ham -1

Wolves -1

Tottenham -2

Arsenal -4

West Brom -4

Liverpool -5 — Dale Johnson (@DaleJohnsonESPN) February 18, 2021

VAR overturns – decisions against Liverpool 10

Man United 7

Brighton 6

Tottenham 6

West Brom 6

Arsenal 5

Crystal Palace 5

Fulham 5

Leicester City 5

Aston Villa 4

Southampton 4

West Ham 4

Wolves 4

Newcastle 3

Sheffield United 3

Chelsea 2

Leeds 2

Man City 2

Everton 1

Burnley 0 — Dale Johnson (@DaleJohnsonESPN) February 18, 2021

REF VAR STATS Most pens (VAR): Andre Marriner, Simon Hooper, Lee Mason, Jon Moss, Paul Tierney (2)

Most VAR penalties (ref): Craig Pawson (3)

Most VAR red cards (ref): Graham Scott (3)

Most red cards (VAR): Michael Oliver (2)

Most goals disallowed (VAR): Jon Moss (4) — Dale Johnson (@DaleJohnsonESPN) February 18, 2021

REF VAR STATS Most goals disallowed for offside (VAR): Jon Moss (3)

Least involvement (VAR): Mike Dean, Anthony Taylor (1)

Least involvement (ref): Simon Hooper, Andre Marriner, Paul Tierney (1)

Least involvement, subjective only (ref): Darren England, Simon Hooper (0) /ends — Dale Johnson (@DaleJohnsonESPN) February 18, 2021