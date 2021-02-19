European scout highlights Raphinha quality Jurgen Klopp will love

European scout Tiago Estevao has identified what makes reported Liverpool target Raphinha such a special talent.

The Leeds United star has attracted attention with his recent performances, registering nine goal contributions in his last 18 Premier League appearances.

“Doing what he did to Cahill is awesome and fun, but his off the ball work is what gets him on the teamsheet every week no matter which team he is in,” the scout told Leeds Live (via the Echo). “Left footed playing from the right, he tends to appear well in the box where he takes a solid majority of his shots.”

For a coach who prides himself on building a team that fights tooth and nail for each other as one unit, a player with technical ability, as well as a willingness to work off the ball, would tick an important box for Jurgen Klopp.

The major stumbling block, however, would have to be the Brazilian’s contract at Elland Road, which is not set to expire in the near future.

READ MORE: Carragher explains how Liverpool will get the best out of Thiago

Should Liverpool have funds to spare beyond their search for a new defender, which we presume will be club’s main priority in the summer transfer window, a sizeable asking price for the 24-year-old may be beyond our means.

Considering that Raphinha is the same age as Diogo Jota, it would make a certain amount of sense nonetheless for us to pursue a forward who will help lead our forward line in a future beyond Mo Salah and co.