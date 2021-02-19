Former Everton captain Phil Jagielka’s son joins LFC academy – report

Zac Jagielka, son of former Everton star Phil, has reportedly signed for Liverpool’s Academy, according to the Daily Mail.

The former centre-half’s son plays as a forward, with the 13-year-old thought to have impressed the club.

“Zac is said to be an all-round sportsman who also excels at golf, but sources believe he has a future in football,” Craig Hope wrote.

While we find it hard to believe that the Sheffield United man will have happily sanctioned the move without attempting to gauge his ex-side’s interest, we at the EOTK have no doubt that the youngster will be in extremely good hands in Kirkby.

With Jurgen Klopp keen to take a closer look at the development of Liverpool’s prospects at the state-of-the-art facility, Jagielka will have every opportunity to develop, and catch the eye of a world-class manager, at a leading European outfit.

It may not be the move the 38-year-old envisioned for his son, but it must be no less flattering to have a club like ours interested in seeing what the promising forward has to offer.

Should the report be accurate, we’d be more than curious to see for ourselves how talented the youngster is.