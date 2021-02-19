Liverpool told to raid Premier League under-performers for two rapid attackers

Liverpool should try and sign Pedro Neto and Adama Traore from Wolves in the summer.

That’s according to former striker Emile Heskey, who reckons we need much greater strength in attacking depth to challenge Manchester City.

We acquired Diogo Jota from Wolves in 2020, and the Portuguese did brilliantly before his injury – but Heskey reckons there’s more talent at Wolves for us to bring in.

He told the Rousing the Kop website: “Traore and Neto give you different options and both are exciting players. Very, very direct which suits the way that Liverpool play.

“They’ve never really had that (the depth) before. Usually, the front-three have killed off a game, and you bring the others (Shaqiri and Origi) on to see the game out.

“Now, we are relying on those two to get ourselves back into a game or to finish off a game and it’s not quite there. The depth isn’t quite at the level of Man City.”

We think Neto is a sublime talent, and he’s still only 20-years-old, with seven goals so far this season.

Traore is physically insane, but he’s actually regressed this term following his breakout campaign in 2019/20.

As bench options, we’d take both, but reckon they’d be very expensive. If we can get a decent amount of Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi, perhaps one will be a possibility – but we can imagine Wolves will want far more than the £40m-odd we paid for Jota.