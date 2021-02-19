Reds target who idolises Luis Suarez reveals he’s a Liverpool fan

Reported Liverpool target Patson Daka confirmed that he was a fan of both the Reds and Barcelona in an interview with 90Min.

The RB Salzburg star admitted it was a dream to play at Anfield last term in a thrilling 4-3 defeat to Jurgen Klopp’s men in the Champions League group stages.

“I’ve always been a fan of Liverpool and Barcelona,” the 22-year-old said. “When we played Liverpool last season in the Champions League at Anfield, it was a very special moment.”

“The other dream was to face Luis Suarez,” Daka added. “He’s the one that impressed me the most. He has always been one of my inspirations since I was a kid. It was really special and I was able to exchange my jersey with him.”

The No.20 previously raised eyebrows after namedropping Sadio Mane and Mo Salah among a host of stars who had inspired him in the Premier League.

His latest comments, however, suggest that an interest in Liverpool is considerably more fully-formed than many may have realised.

With the Zambian forward having netted 20 times in 24 games, across all competitions, this season, one might imagine that our scouting department would be somewhat curious about the man compared to Dortmund star Erling Haaland.

“Obviously comparisons to Erling are flattering, and it’s my role to live up to them,” the Salzburg man said. “I still have a good relationship with Erling and we are still in touch. He’s a great person, on and off the pitch. When he was in Salzburg we would encourage each other and try push each other.”

Considering our relationship with Red Bull sides, we might be well-advised to take a punt on Daka come the season end, should the funds be available.