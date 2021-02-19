Sam Allardyce scoffs at Manchester City: ‘Big club on fact they’ve spent £450m on defenders’

West Brom manager Sam Allardyce is not someone we hold in the highest regard, in all honesty.

He’s one of the few people rated equally poorly on both sides of Stanley Park, in fact!

But we quite appreciated his reminder in a press-conference that Manchester City have only become what they are through obscene spending in the transfer market. We’ve no issue with this, necessarily, if their fans would just admit it.

“Man City have become a big club on the fact they’ve spent at least £450m just on defenders,” he said, earning him a massive backlash amongst City fans.

But he’s right, essentially. Even when they won the Premier League in 2018/19, about nine fans came to the ground to celebrate – before the pandemic – remember!

Pep Guardiola is a brilliant manager, but he couldn’t have done what he’s doing now without a bottomless pit of money – and that’s a fact.

Our only real anger towards their situation is the way they cheated FFP and got away with it.

