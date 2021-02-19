(Video) Everton lucky we didn’t play them soon after Goodison Park game, says Klopp

Jurgen Klopp explained today during today’s press-conference that none of what happened at Goodison Park in October will be carried into the game by Liverpool players tomorrow…
As we know, Everton’s reckless tackling saw Virgil van Dijk out for the season, Joel Matip pick up a nasty injury and Thiago out for three months.
Everton ended with ten-men, which was extremely fortunate for them – and how they got a point, only VAR David Coote knows.
Klopp though has admitted if we played Everton soon after that game, emotions would have been dangerously high, but by now, it’s not an issue.
Jurgen Klopp says it's lucky we didn't have to play Everton soon after the first-leg, given what they did during the 90.
But it's long gone and won't play a part tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/dyLxvyb5vu
— Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) February 19, 2021