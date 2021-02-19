(Video) Everton lucky we didn’t play them soon after Goodison Park game, says Klopp

Posted by
(Video) Everton lucky we didn’t play them soon after Goodison Park game, says Klopp

Jurgen Klopp explained today during today’s press-conference that none of what happened at Goodison Park in October will be carried into the game by Liverpool players tomorrow…

As we know, Everton’s reckless tackling saw Virgil van Dijk out for the season, Joel Matip pick up a nasty injury and Thiago out for three months.

Everton ended with ten-men, which was extremely fortunate for them – and how they got a point, only VAR David Coote knows.

Klopp though has admitted if we played Everton soon after that game, emotions would have been dangerously high, but by now, it’s not an issue.

“Nothing will be carried to tomorrow,” he said. “But it was good we didn’t play Everton again immediately – let me say it like this. But that’s long gone. We don’t think about it any more. It’s a derby and we’ll be motivated at the highest level.”

We just think Jordan Pickford and Richarlison are lucky there are no fans in the stadium tomorrow evening, as the noise would be insane given the reverse fixture.Given the fact we’ve lost our last two Anfield games though, there is no room for messing around – and we need a repeat performance of the midweek Champions League clash in which we shone.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Featured

Latest

Most Read

Back to Top