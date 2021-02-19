(Video) Klopp fist-pumped a Trent interception v Rb Leipzig and we love to see it

Basically the only good thing about having no fans in the ground is listening to what the players and managers scream – and Jurgen Klopp is noisier than most!

Between him and Jordan Henderson, you’d almost forget there 50,000 absentees when watching on tele…

Against Rb Leipzig, Klopp was extremely vocal – and this moment is doing the rounds on Reddit – which shows the boss going crazy for a Trent Alexander-Arnold interception!

It didn’t come to anything bar an opposition throw-in, but it shows how much the manager was up for it!

We imagine we’ll see more of the same against Everton tomorrow. We just hope their players can control their emotions and not go out to injure ours, as they did in October.