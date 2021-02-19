(Video) Milenkovic best bits: The giant CB linked with €50m Liverpool switch

Liverpool were today linked with a €50m summer move for Fiorentina central defender Nikola Milenkovic, by Fiorentina News.

The 23-year-old hasn’t had the best season, but is very highly regarded and has many attributes which suggest he could go on to become one of the best in Europe.

Firstly, he stands at 6ft.5′, but he’s not immobile and can stride up the field with the ball at his feet. He’s not as elegant as Virgil van Dijk, but very few defenders are!

The key with Milenkovic is that his contract expires in 2022, so Fiorentina likely have to cash in this summer.

What do you think, Reds?