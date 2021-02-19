(Video) ‘Oh Div…’ Klopp gets the giggles at how good Origi’s finish is in training

We always love the Inside Training content, and you can watch it yourself by signing up to LFCTVGO, here – it’s well worth the effort.

In last night’s clips, which is mainly the lads doing rondos, there was one moment we really appreciated.

During a small-sided game, Divock Origi finished beautifully into the Kirkby net after some buildup play that included Naby Keita, who looked sharp and ready for a return…

So good was the volley, Pep Lijnders screamed ‘Oh Div!’ before Jurgen Klopp started laughing his head off at the Belgian’s brilliance.

Stuff like this is probably why Origi still gets minutes – he’s so good on the training ground!

Watch the clip at 7:55 in the video below: