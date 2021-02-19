(Video) Robertson takes charge of a school’s history lesson in adorable clip

Andy Robertson subbed in as a teacher to provide a local primary school a history lesson about the Merseyside derby.

The results were, as you can imagine, utterly adorable, with young Liverpool and Everton fans tackling the fullback’s quiz ranging from the number of European cups won to the installation of floodlights at the clubs’ respective stadiums.

Robbo always proves to be a source of entertainment on the screen, regardless of whether he’s screaming encouragement at his teammates on the pitch or fielding questions from his fellow players.

We’d love to see the left-back continue Liverpool’s record of always winning league titles with a Scot in the team, in what we imagine will be plenty of trophy-winning seasons to come.

You can catch the clip below: