Aston Villa fear bid from Liverpool for star defender, will offer new contract to stave off interest – report

Aston Villa will likely offer their in-form centre-half Ezri Konsa a new and improved contract come the season end, to stave off interest from Liverpool and Spurs, according to Kevin Phillips.

The 23-year-old has reportedly caught the eye of the two top four challengers, following an impressive season in the Premier League with Aston Villa.

“He’s been at the heart of everything Villa have done this season. He’s been excellent with Mings, they haven’t been breached too much this year,” the former Sunderland forward told Football Insider. “Naturally, when you get big clubs sniffing around, you’re probably going to get offered a new deal. It happened to me at Sunderland, the club came and said: ‘We want to offer you a new deal.”

With his contract not set to expire until 2023, the Villans still have something of a safety net in place should the Englishman fancy a switch to a bigger side.

Liverpool have recently acquired the services of Ben Davies and Ozan Kabak, the latter on loan but available for £18m on an option to buy at the end of the season.

Considering how quickly things fell apart with only an unreliable senior centre-back remaining in Joel Matip, the club will most likely act to ensure such a damaging chain of events doesn’t cripple future title challenges.

The on loan Turk could be a perfect solution, should he maintain the levels produced in the 2-0 victory over Leipzig.

On the off chance that Jurgen Klopp isn’t impressed in the 20-year-old over the length of the second-half of the term, however, Konsa’s impressive second season in the top tier of English football could very well capture the German’s attention in the summer.