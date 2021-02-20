(Image) Liverpool confirm massive injury boost as Naby Keita in squad v Everton

Naby Keita has been included in Liverpool’s squad for this evening’s Merseyside derby.

The Guinean is available for selection once more after missing 10 Premier League games with an ankle injury.

Jurgen Klopp had suggested that the No.8 could be available for the pivotal clash in his pre-match presser, though some question marks were raised over the possibility considering that the 26-year-old’s recovery had been stunted by illness following the RB Leipzig victory.

It’s a massive boost for the Reds, who will be able to rely on another forward-minded midfielder beyond Thiago Alcantara.

